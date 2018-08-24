Raymond Gene OsborneDec. 18, 1934 - Aug. 22, 2018Raymond Gene Osborne, age 83, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Friday, August 24, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, August 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.Raymond was born, December 18, 1934 in Waco, the son of Marion and Clara (Bettinger) Osborne. He was a graduate of Waco High School. He served his country with the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 in Alaska prior to being discharged at the rank of Sergeant. On March 2, 1957, he was united in marriage to Frances Holecek in Waco. Raymond was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. He worked for Owens-Illinois Glass Plant for 37 years before retiring in 1994. Raymond enjoyed fishing, wood working, tending to his cattle and working on his farm in Aquilla. He was a member of GMP Local Union #259 and served on St. Mary's Parish Board and School Board.Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Osborne.Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Frances Osborne of Waco; two daughters, Deborah Lenart and husband, Walter, of Elm Mott, and Karen McDade and husband, Randy, of Longview; son, Ronald Osborne and wife, Karen, of Penelope; sister-in-law, Shirley Osborne; grandchildren, Audra Lewallen and husband, Jeremy, Danielle Burklow and husband, Chris, Ethan Osborne, Marisa Lenart, Austin McDade, Kevin Osborne, and Hunter McDade; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
