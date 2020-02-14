JoAngel OrtegonAug. 2, 1999 - Feb. 7, 2020JoAngel Elias "JoJo" Ortegon of Waco passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. JoAngel was taken from us at the age of 20. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. Burial will follow to Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco 76710.JoAngel was born on August 2, 1999, in Waco to Ricky Ortegon and Ismaela "Mela" Guerrero. He graduated from University High School in 2017. JoAngel was a person with great ambitions and drive. He had a trip planned to Hawaii on Thursday, February 13, with his girlfriend, Lahisa Lopez, which he did not get to do. At the time of his death, he was employed at Conn's Furniture. He had always dreamed of someday having his own business. JoAngel was truly a beautiful person, both inside and out. He was genuine, kind, charming, caring and a loving person. He was the life of the party. He would brighten up a room with his million-dollar smile. JoAngel had a heart of gold and full of energy. He was definitely one of a kind in this world. He enjoyed playing video games, traveling, loved spending time with his family, playing basketball, going to work, and was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan. JoAngel touched many lives during his 20 short years of life and will be dearly missed by all, but never forgotten.He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Concha Loredo of Waco; grandfather, Enrique Ortegon, Sr.; and a cousin, Alonna Moreno-Hernandez of Waco.He is survived by his parents, Ricky Ortegon and Ismaela "Mela" Guerrero, both of Waco; sibling, Emilio Ortegon of Waco; his grandparents, David and Adelina Guerrero of Waco; his maternal grandmother, Susie Reyes; his aunts, Valerie Guerrero, Brenda Moreno, Belinda Olivares, and Bonnie Ortegon; uncles, Eric Guerrero, and David Guerrero, Jr. He also left behind his beloved longtime girlfriend, Lahisa Lopez. He had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Pallbearers will be Ricky Ortegon, Emilio Ortegon, Shade Cervantez, Micah Monrrial, Ulysses "Ray" Estelle, Jr., JonMike Ruiz, Emiliano Aranda, Jon Olivares, John Adam Reyes, Donny Torres, Xavier Rosario, and Ezekiel Guerrero.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
