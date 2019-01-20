Charles Dixon Orr, IIIJuly 29, 1941 - Jan. 1, 2019Charles Dixon Orr III, of Ingleside on the Bay, Texas, passed away January 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 26, at First United Methodist Church of Portland, Texas.Born to Charles Dixon Orr, Jr. and Dorothy Dietz Orr, Charlie grew up in Waco, graduated from Waco High School in 1959 and Sam Houston State University in 1963. He spent his adult life with his family in the Corpus Christi area. After retiring from a career with General Motors, he opened a small business and enjoyed life on the Texas Gulf Coast. His passion was sailing, serving as yacht club commodore, and bareboating in the Bahamas.He was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Andrea Orr. Survivors include wife Judy Gafford Orr of Ingleside; mother, Dorothy Alexander of Waco; son, Charles Dixon Orr IV and wife, Vicki, of Corpus Christi; sister, Mary Helen Orr George and husband, David, of Waco; grandchildren, Michael Orr, Caroline Orr, Charlotte Carpenter, Cameron Orr and wife, Ronni; nieces, Gretchen Eichenberg and husband, Alex, and Ginna Lewis and husband, John, both of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.