Charles Dixon Orr, IIIJuly 29, 1941 - Jan. 1, 2019Charles Dixon Orr III, of Ingleside on the Bay, Texas, passed away January 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 26, at First United Methodist Church of Portland, Texas.Born to Charles Dixon Orr, Jr. and Dorothy Dietz Orr, Charlie grew up in Waco, graduated from Waco High School in 1959 and Sam Houston State University in 1963. He spent his adult life with his family in the Corpus Christi area. After retiring from a career with General Motors, he opened a small business and enjoyed life on the Texas Gulf Coast. His passion was sailing, serving as yacht club commodore, and bareboating in the Bahamas.He was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Andrea Orr. Survivors include wife Judy Gafford Orr of Ingleside; mother, Dorothy Alexander of Waco; son, Charles Dixon Orr IV and wife, Vicki, of Corpus Christi; sister, Mary Helen Orr George and husband, David, of Waco; grandchildren, Michael Orr, Caroline Orr, Charlotte Carpenter, Cameron Orr and wife, Ronni; nieces, Gretchen Eichenberg and husband, Alex, and Ginna Lewis and husband, John, both of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

