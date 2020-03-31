Ernest Ordonez
Nov. 7, 1935 - March 27, 2020
Ernest Ordonez passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, April 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. In keeping with current regulations for social distancing, ten will be allowed under the tent with all others practicing appropriate social distancing.
Ernest was born November 7, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to Dionicio and Manuella Ordonez. He worked with Barch Construction Company from the age of 15 until his retirement. He always enjoyed family gatherings, especially at Christmas and Easter. Ernest married the love of his life, Mary Alice Romo, in 1987.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Alice Ordonez; and brothers, Dionicio Jr., Johnny, Felix and Frank and stepson, Michael Bacerra.
He is survived by his sisters, Guadalupe Ordones and Isabel Moonivand; stepson, Antonio Beccera; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him very much.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
