Larry Ordener May 19, 1958 - April 16, 2020 Larry Ordener, 61, joined his Heavenly Father during his sleep on the morning of April 16, 2020. A private service is being held for immediate family and a public celebration of life is pending the release of current large gathering restrictions. Larry was born on May 19, 1958, in Wichita Falls, TX, to Bernard and Tommie Ree Ordener. In life, Larry was a highly regarded individual in the orchestra world. In high school and college, he won and received many awards and commendations as a percussionist, such as being chosen for the McDonald's All-American Marching Band, which only accepted two music students per state. At that time, in his honor, the City of Odessa, Texas, proclaimed a "Larry Ordener Day" in recognition of his outstanding achievements in percussion. Before transferring to SHSU in Huntsville, TX, and receiving his Bachelor's in Musical Arts and Performance, he spent a year at Texas Tech and was a member of The Goin' Band's ZIT (Zeta Iota Tau). While in Huntsville, he met the love of his life, Rhonda Jones, at church. Their love story began as friends and confidants. After receiving his degree he auditioned and was accepted as a member of the West Point Army band, however, in order to pursue his love and passion for orchestra, he declined and instead attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, PA, where he received his Masters in Music Performance. He went on to pursue his Doctorate at University of Texas in Austin but ultimately chose to leave in order to provide for his growing family. Over the years of teaching students all across the state and performing with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, among many others, Larry touched the lives of thousands of students, fellow musicians, and teachers. For most of his life, Larry was a devoted member of The Church of Christ. Because of his faith, he had a strong positive impact on the people in his life, particularly his family. Larry's first love and priority in life was God, followed closely by his wife of thirty-nine years, Rhonda, his four children, and most recently, his five grandchildren, whom he adored. Several of Larry's hobbies included: fishing, golfing, gardening, and reading westerns. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. His legacy lives on with his beloved wife, Rhonda; children, Michelle Wunderlich and husband, Russell, Elizabeth Ordener, Christina Ordener, Kevin Ordener and wife, Jana; grandchildren, Autumn, Hailey, Nathan, Mikaela, Claire; brothers, Garry Ordener and wife, Christy, Doug McCouch and wife, Teresa; 13 nieces and nephews; as well as many beloved students. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3
