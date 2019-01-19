Charles R. Oplie, Sr.Feb. 22, 1934 - Jan. 16, 2019Charles Ray Oplie, Sr., 84, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th. St, Waco, with Dr. Bruce Cox officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Charles was born February 22, 1934, to Henry, Sr. and Jewell Oplie, in Waco, TX. He was married to Doris Kophal Oplie for 50 years until her death in 2010. Charles owned and operated 77 Grocery in Waco, where he worked alongside Doris. After retirement, they worked a fried pie route in Waco. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, and especially enjoyed his visits with granddaughter Breanne, Thomas and their children, T.J, Zander, and Hayden and grandson, Bo.Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; and his parents.Charles is survived by his daughter, Debbie Bigham (Robert); son, Charles Oplie, Jr.; brother, Butch Oplie; sister-in-law, Darlene Williams (George); grandchildren, Breanne Melendez (Thomas), Bo Bigham, Nikki and Amanda Oplie, Lisa Sorrells; and hgreat-grandchildren, T.J., Zander, Hayden Melendez, Grayson Oplie, Carolina Pruitt, Kadi, Jeremy, Connor Hinojosa, Landon and Avery Sorrells.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Quality Care of Waco, especially Theresa, Charlotte, and Crystal for their extra love and care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charles's name to Quality Care of Waco, 2501 Maple Ave., Waco, TX, 76707.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.