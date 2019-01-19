Charles R. Oplie, Sr.Feb. 22, 1934 - Jan. 16, 2019Charles Ray Oplie, Sr., 84, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th. St, Waco, with Dr. Bruce Cox officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Charles was born February 22, 1934, to Henry, Sr. and Jewell Oplie, in Waco, TX. He was married to Doris Kophal Oplie for 50 years until her death in 2010. Charles owned and operated 77 Grocery in Waco, where he worked alongside Doris. After retirement, they worked a fried pie route in Waco. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, and especially enjoyed his visits with granddaughter Breanne, Thomas and their children, T.J, Zander, and Hayden and grandson, Bo.Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; and his parents.Charles is survived by his daughter, Debbie Bigham (Robert); son, Charles Oplie, Jr.; brother, Butch Oplie; sister-in-law, Darlene Williams (George); grandchildren, Breanne Melendez (Thomas), Bo Bigham, Nikki and Amanda Oplie, Lisa Sorrells; and hgreat-grandchildren, T.J., Zander, Hayden Melendez, Grayson Oplie, Carolina Pruitt, Kadi, Jeremy, Connor Hinojosa, Landon and Avery Sorrells.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Quality Care of Waco, especially Theresa, Charlotte, and Crystal for their extra love and care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charles's name to Quality Care of Waco, 2501 Maple Ave., Waco, TX, 76707.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

