Frank OlveraOct. 4, 1941 - July 14, 2018Frank Riojas Olvera, 76, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, surrounded by his family and loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 16, at the funeral home.Frank was born in Aransas Pass, then moved to Waco in 1956, where he married and raised four children. He was a wonderful father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather.He was preceded in death by his parents, Apolinar Olvera and Carmen Riojas Olvera.Survivors include his long time partner, Delphia Harvey of Prairie Hill; sons, Roland Olvera and wife, Maria, of San Antonio and Eric Olvera of Tyler; daughters, Anjanette Olvera Cummings of Waco, and Deanna Olvera of San Antonio; sisters, Grace Chapa and husband, Balde of Joshua, Lupe Castillo and husband, Charles, of Temple, Diane Olvera of Waco, Alice Tristan and husband, Epifanio, of Waco, Mary Salazar and husband, Rueben, of Waco, Hope Ciazinski and husband, James, of Mansfield, Christine Gonzalez of Waco; brother, Apolinar Olvera, Jr. and wife, Darlene, of Waco; grandchildren, Joshua Cummings of Austin, Kevin, Breanna, and Brennen Cummings all of Waco, Nicolas, Marissa, and RoRo Olvera of San Antonio, Araliese Myers of San Antonio; and great-grandchild, Lily Bloom of Atlanta, Georgia.Pallbearers are Joshua Cummings, Nicolas Olvera, RoRo Olvera, Johnny Dimas, J.C. Garcia, and Stevie Olvera. Honorary pallbearers are Rueben Paul Salazar and Jesse Olvera.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center, especially Nurse Debbie, the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, and the nursing staff at Scott & White Hospice for their care and support.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.