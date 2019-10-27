Nina OlsonJuly 24, 1941 - Oct. 24, 2019Nina Justine Olson completed her earthly sojourn Thursday, October 24, 2019. Her family and friends find comfort in knowing where she is today and imagine the loving welcome by her Savior and a host of loved ones. We are confident that by the writing of this obituary Nina has met everyone there, entered them into her database to send them future birthday cards. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1601 Robinson Dr. Robinson, TX, with the Rev. Jim Daniels officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, at Cornerstone Baptist Church.Nina was born July 24, 1941, in Pipestem, West Virginia, to Paul and Nora (Wyrick) Williams. She graduated from Hinton High School in 1959. She married Leo Don Olson on April 17, 1969. Nina loved God, her family and friends to the fullest. She never met a stranger; if you met her, you were her friend. She was a long-time member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Her pride and joy was her husband, especially his kisses, birthday and anniversary cards; and her children and grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren in all their sporting events.Nina was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Lacy A. and Ronald G. Williams; and grandson, baby James Holden.She is survived by her husband, Leo Olson, Sr.; son, Wendell Olson and fiancé, Lisa Walters, and his children, Cade and Callie Olson; daughter, Connie Holden and husband, James and their children, Chris Hess, Haley and Kelsey Holden; son, Leo Olson, Jr. and wife; Virginia, and their children, Joseph and Alesha Olson; son, Mike Olson and wife, Gina and his children, M.J. Olson, Brandi Sterling, Justin Bederka and Heather Palmer; sister, Mona Dunkin and husband, Garland; grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews along with their children; and extended family and friends in West Virginia and Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nina's name to Cornerstone Baptist Church Youth, 1601 Robinson Drive, Robinson, TX, 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
