Linda Lee Olson1948 - 2019Linda Lee Olson died Saturday, January 18, at Providence Hospital in Waco, following a series of health challenges. A memorial service honoring her life was held Friday, February 1, at her church, Lake Shore Baptist, 5801 Bishop Drive. Linda celebrated her birthday on March 17. She was born in the Chicago area in 1948. She graduated from Tinley Park High School in Tinley Park, Illinois.She moved to Texas from California in 1980 with her daughter, Geva, and her son, Bruce, who were both young children at the time. She graduated from McLennan Community College with her associate degree in Mental Health Counseling and worked at DePaul Center. Her love and passion for children led to her owning and operating a home daycare.She joined Lake Shore Baptist Church in June 2007 where she volunteered in the Food Pantry, registering clients, every Thursday morning for years.Linda was known for wearing fun, bold, and bright colors. Those who attended the service wore bright colors in celebration of her life.Linda is survived by her daughter, Geva Joseph and husband, Rev. Shawn Joseph, of Los Angeles, California, and their children, Aliyyah, Julius, and Amirah; son, Bruce Olson and wife, Robin, and their children, Kiera and Aiden of Waco; two other grandsons, Christopher and Zachary of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
