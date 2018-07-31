Charles L. Olson, Jr.Apr. 12, 1936 - July 29, 2018Charles Louis Olson, Jr., 82, passed away July 29, 2018 surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park with Pastor Ken Riley officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 1st at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Charles was born April 12, 1936 to Charles L. Olson, Sr. and Sally Louise (Youngblood) Olson in Clifton, Texas. He married Fredda E. Van Zandt Judd on January 1964. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company in 1991 after 34 years of service. Charles was a home builder for 57 years in the Waco area, doing his own landscaping. He was a Charter Member of Hewitt Community Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmy Don Olson; step-son, Charles H. Judd, Jr.; and brother, Douglas Olson.Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Fredda E. Olson; daughter, Donna A. Coody and husband, Chris of Crawford; sons, Johnny Olson and Jerry Olson both of Houston; step-daughter, Phyllis L. Saks and husband Richard of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Tyler Ann, Chesney, Christen, and Brennan Coody all of Crawford, Jessica Johnson, Chelsey Payne, and Jerry Olson, Jr. of Houston, Phillip Olson of San Antonio; step-grandchildren, Shawn Marlow and Addison Capps of San Antonio; eight great-grandchildren of Houston, one step-great granddaughter of San Antonio, three step-great grandchildren of Dallas; sister, Dorann Kinsey and husband, Jim; brothers, Bill Olson and wife, Joy, Leo Olson and wife, Nina all of Robinson.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt, Texas 76643.The family wishes to give thanks to Southern Care Hospice and Wesley Woods Healthcare for all of their care given to Charles.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
