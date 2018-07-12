Eugenia OlsonNov. 14, 1922 - July 9, 2018Eugenia L. "Jean" Olson, born November 14, 1922, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on July 9, 2018. She was born to Jettie Jewel Strange Clark and Dunkin Clark in Bremond, Texas. She moved to Waco in 1941 where she built a life of community service and church dedication. She was a hard-working employee of 7-Up Bottling Company, Moseley Machinery and was the owner of a storage unit facility.She lived a long life full of love among her friends and family and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by husband, Norman E. Olson; infant son, Norman Olson; as well her parents and numerous loved ones. She is survived by daughter, Norma Jean Tobias; and was known as Nanny to grandson, Troy Sandifer and wife, Jodi, of Waco, Leslie Tobias and wife, Kelly, of Gatesville, Paige Talbert and husband, Cameron, of Waco, and Nicole Lee, of Tulsa. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews she loved as if they were her own children.The family is holding visitation services from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2018. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018. Both will be held at Bellmead Funeral Home, located at 809 La Clede St. with Grandson Troy Sandifer and family friend Leslie Jones officiating, followed by interment at Waco Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Northside Church of Christ or the charity of your choice. A special thank you to Janice Reimer and Marion Alexander for your loving and compassionate care.Pallbearers: Weldon Clark, Ray Clark, Danny Bishop, Curby Stech, John Hand, Carroll Ruby, Hal Olson, and Johnny Duhr.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
So sorry for your loss. Eugenia was a special lady and will be missed.
