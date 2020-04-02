Doris Olsen
July 13, 1926 - March 28, 2020
Doris Lee Fisher (Plake) Olsen, 93, of Waco, formally of Lumberton, TX, went to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020. There are no planned services due to the health issues of our world.
The family is blessed to have our mom for 93 years! She kept us laughing and brought us joy each day.
In lieu of flowers, show kindness and joy to others as Mom did everyday.
