William C. OliverJuly 30, 1925 - Jan. 29, 2020William Compton "Bill" Oliver, 94, of Waco, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 29, 2020. He donated his body to Southwest Medical Center in Dallas. Private burial is to be at a later date in the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery. There will be no services. Bill has been a Christ-centered Christian all his life. His home church was Austin Avenue Methodist until 1960, then Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1961 to date.Bill was born in Waco, July 30, 1925, to Collins W. and Ruth Craven Oliver. The family owned and operated the Waco Nursery Company and Oliver Courts for many years. He married his beloved wife, Jewell "Judy" Hodge, March 7, 1960. He graduated from Waco High in 1943 where he was a Yell Leader and from Baylor University in 1949 with a B.A. degree in speech/radio and a minor in political science. He did graduate work at SMU in 1951 to 1952.Bill was a radio announcer for WACO in the Amicable Building in the 40s. For 10 years in the 50s, he was Educational Director and Minister of the Junior Church at Austin Avenue Methodist Church. Bill also taught a content course in Bible to Waco High School students. They received ½ credit as an elective toward high school graduation. The course was sponsored by the Waco Ministerial Association and was taught in an upstairs room at 4C College at 8th and Washington Avenue from 1953 to 1959. The last year offered, there were students from 14 different denominations representing 44 different Waco churches.After the family business was sold in 1965, he became an assistant to the Vice President of Development at Baylor University. After a neck injury, he left Baylor and was on the faculty as Job Developer at McLennan Community College. In 1972 Bill became a licensed realtor with McCall Realtors, then Century 21 Advantage, then Northern Realtors for years, and finally with Triliji Realtors.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or one's favorite charity.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
