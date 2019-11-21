Thomas C. OliverDec. 5, 1945 - Nov. 17, 2019Thomas Clayton Oliver "Coach O", 73, of China Spring, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at First United Methodist Church in Waco. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
