Loyce Geraldine OliverSept. 8, 1923 - Jan. 12, 2019Loyce Geraldine (Gerry) Oliver left this life to join her Savior, her husband, son, and other relatives on January 12, 2019. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 17, at Connally-Compton Chapel, with Brother Marvin Thompson and Dr. John Hogan officiating. Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery.Mrs. Oliver was born September 8, 1923, in Waco, to Earnest and Mary Dunn. She was a life-long resident of the Waco-South Bosque area. She attended school at South Bosque, graduating in 1941 as salutatorian of her class. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she worked in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. On January 3, 1947, she married Howard Oliver in Waco. She was a democratic election judge for sixteen years; a school crossing guard for sixteen years; and an Avon rep for fifteen years. She was a member of the McLennan Belles Red Hat Society.She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 1986; son "Buddy", in 2003; and her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Janet Kay and David Allen of Ovilla, and Marsha Gayle and the late Bobby Densman of Waco; and daughter-in-law, Pam Oliver of Austin; foster son and wife, the late Larry and Wanda Holstein of Teague; two sisters, Doris Azbell of Waco and Betty Roberts of Decatur; three granddaughters, Jodi Kay Allen Schlather and husband, Byron, Bobbi Gayle Densman Furse and husband, Todd, and Katrina Densman White and husband, David; grandson, Rob Allen and wife, Emmylou, and two foster grandsons, Tim and Jonathan Holstein; six great granddaughters and three great grandsons.The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
