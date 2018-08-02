Lary OliverFeb. 8, 1950 - July 29, 2018Lary Earl Oliver, 68, of Bruceville, Texas, passed away, Sunday, July 29, 2018, from injuries sustained in a car accident a week earlier. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Visitation with his family will be an hour prior starting at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Research foundation of your choice, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Humane Society, or charity of choice is suggested.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

