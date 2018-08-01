Lary OliverFeb. 8, 1950 - July 29, 2018Lary Earl Oliver, 68, of Bruceville, passed away, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 4, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with a visitation with the family starting at 10:00 a.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

