Hollie OliverFeb. 10, 1943 - July 27, 2018Hollie E. Oliver, of Oglesby, passed away, Friday evening, July 27, 2018, at the age of 75. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Oglesby, with Rev. Jeremy Sanders officiating.Mr. Oliver was born, February 10, 1943, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Charles Haney and Christine Elizabeth (Brown) and later graduated from Lorena High School in 1961. On November 14, 1983, he married Saundra Davis in Waco, Texas.For about nineteen years, he was employed by Parsons Office Systems as a typewriter repairman. He later purchased Carroll and Rogers and was employed there for twenty years prior to his retirement. In his spare time, Hollie enjoyed hunting, fishing and rebuilding and selling cars. He was a member of the Oglesby Lions Club, the Waco Optimist Club and First Baptist Church of Oglesby.Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Charles Ray Oliver and Billy Joe Oliver.Survivors include his wife of thirty-four years, Saundra Oliver; son, Holly Oliver and wife, Christine; two brothers, Jimmy Lee Oliver and Jerry Don Oliver; one sister, Shirley Marie Ball; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.For those desiring, the family has suggested First Baptist Church of Oglesby or the Oglesby Lion's Club, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
