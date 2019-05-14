Gladys OliverNov. 8, 1925 - May 12. 2019Gladys Oliver passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at First United Methodist Church of Waco, with Kellie Bracken officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at First United Methodist Church.Gladys was born November 8, 1925, in Chalk Bluff, Texas, to Frank and Wardie Elkins. She loved her family, her church, bowling, golf, bridge and traveling.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam Oliver; one brother and three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is survived by her brother, George Elkins; and step-daughter Tam Oliver.Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

