Florence OliverOct. 9, 1927 - Jan. 13, 2019Florence Oliver, 91, of Carrollton, Texas, entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 17, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.Florence was born October 9, 1927, in Cameron, Texas. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron and then attended business school. Florence later moved to Waco where she met the love of her life, Sam Oliver. They were married on July 15, 1952 in Cameron. Florence and Sam were very active in the community and church. They loved hosting parties, dancing and participating in civic organizations. A few years later they adopted their two daughters, Mary Louise in 1959 and Jo Ann in 1964.As a mother of two girls she devoted her spare time to St. Louis School and Parish duties, serving as mother's club president, president of St. Louis women's society and various other civic committees. She also served as director of Cedarbrake and co-chair of the parish refugee committee. In 1977, she became religious education director at St. Louis for the school and parish. A position that fulfilled a dream of helping adults and children learn more about their faith. In 1980 she was honored with an award from Pope John Paul II for her outstanding service to St. Louis Church and School. She was also a bookkeeper for businesses in the Waco area and later joined accounting firm, Patillo, Brown & Hill, where she worked until her retirement. She moved to Carrollton, Texas in 1994 where she delighted in being near her grandchildren.Florence was known for her kind, loving spirit, her sense of humor, her love of playing bridge and her tireless work for the church and community which was truly a labor of love. In her own words, "There is something special about talking to a little child about God and seeing their whole face light up."Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel William Oliver; parents, Otto and Frances Zotz; brothers, Otto Zotz Jr., Oscar Zotz, George Zotz, and Lawrence Zotz; and sister, Mildred Zotz.Her survivors include daughters, Mary Adcock of Carrollton and Jo Ann Woolley and husband, David Woolley of Chicago; grandchildren, Katherine Adcock, Garrett Adcock and wife, Amanda, and their son (her beloved great-grandchild), Jameson Alexander Adcock, all of Carrollton.Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Louis Catholic School, 2208 N. 23rd Street, Waco, TX 76708.Share a memory and sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
