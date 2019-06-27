Earlene OliverMarch 10, 1926 - June 24, 2019Earlene Mosley Oliver, of Waco, passed away June 24, 2019.Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St. Waco, TX, burial will follow at Doris Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.Thoughts and memories may be held at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

