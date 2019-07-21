Earlene OliverMarch 10, 1926 - June 24, 2019The family of Earlene (Mosley) Oliver wishes to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the numerous expressions of kindness that have been extended to us, your thoughtfulness meant more than words can describe. You helped console our hearts during this difficult time. It is our prayer that God will continue to richly bless and keep you. Special thanks to the New Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church family, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest staff, and Providence Hospice staff.Elaine Hamilton and Family

