Pablo OlivarezJune 19, 1930 - Nov. 28, 2019Pablo Olivarez "Chief", was born on June 19, 1930 and died at the age of 89 on Thursday the 28th of November 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, at St. Francis Catholic Church with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, with The Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.Pablo grew up in Bloomington, Texas, where he lived his younger years as an Auto Mechanic. He met the love of his life Lilly Martinez and married on May 5, 1951.Together they had twelve children, six boys and six girls, and settled in Waco, Texas. Pablo was known for his commitment to family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on classic cars and trucks, playing pool, dancing and singing.Pablo was a heavy equipment mechanic and operator for over forty years and retired in 1992. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Lilly Olivarez; son, David Olivarez; and sons-in-law, Mike Dominguez and Martin Garcia.Pablo is survived by his children, Mario Olivarez and wife, Maria, Susie Dominguez, Angie Garcia, Christine Ybarra and husband, Mike, Delia Davilla and husband, Marshall, Pablo Olivarez, Jr. and wife, Joyce, Olga Garcia and husband, Norris, Erasmo "Mo" Olivarez and wife, Cecilia, Robert Olivarez and wife, Lisa, Diane Huerta and husband, Manuel, and Rubine Olivarez and wife, Marcela.He is also survived by 43 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other loving family members.Pallbearers will be Edward Ramirez, Chris Ybarra, Toby Dominguez, Armando Martinez, Adam Davilla, Robert Olivarez Jr., Brandon Olivarez and Steven Olivarez.The Olivarez Family will like to thank Dr. Watson and Bluebonnet Health Service for their compassionate care for our daddy.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
