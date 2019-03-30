Janice OlinickDec. 14, 1940 - March 25, 2019Janice "Jan" Olinick, of Woodway, Texas, passed away on March 25, 2019, at the age of 78. A Celebration of Jan's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, at Brazos Meadows Baptist Church in Hewitt, with Rev. Billy Edwards officiating. A private Interment will be at White Hall Cemetery, prior to the service. A visitation with the family will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Jan was born December 14, 1940, in Homestead, Florida, to Emmett and Maude McClung. She graduated from South Dade High School and attended Florida State University where she met and married her husband, Chuck on May 13, 1961. They have one son, Joe.Jan was a school secretary for 32 years retiring from Midway I.S.D. Chuck's work with the Space Program and VA Hospital gave them the opportunity to live in many locations in the United States and serving in many Churches and gathering friends.Jan was active in Christian Women's Clubs in leadership and as a speaker, Garden Clubs in Waco and North Carolina, and The Woodway Beautiful Commission for eight years. Also, she was a Sunday School teacher, founding member of Brazos Meadows Baptist Church with Chuck, a Bible Study Fellowship leader for 15 years, active member on most of the church's committees, a charter member of Waco Newcomers and Neighbors, and on Steering Committee for Ann Graham's "Just Give Me Jesus". Another joy was leading residents at Regent Nursing with friend Darlene.She was an avid reader, bridge player, traveler and approached every stranger as a potential friend. Weekly telephone visits with her sister were special to her.Jan is survived by her husband, Chuck; son, Joe; sister, Rose Marie McClung; and many nieces, nephews and friends.The family is deeply grateful to the staff of McClinton Hillcrest Cancer Center, especially her nurse Andria, those who drove her to MD Anderson faithfully (Kandy, her son, Darlene, bridge friends, and the Brenners) or came to see her in Houston. They are also appreciative of those in her church family and small group, who visited, prayed, sent cards, brought food, and called.Those who wish to act in remembrance of Jan on any given day, are encouraged to pray for a friend, write a note of encouragement, say a kind word to a stranger, read your Bible, and tell someone how amazing Gods love for them is. Financial remembrances can be given to Bible Study Fellowship International, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
