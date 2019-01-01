Stephen OleszekMarch 8, 1925 - Dec. 27, 2018Stephen Oleszek, 93 of Waco, passed away December 27, 2018 at his home. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

