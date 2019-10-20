Johnny Ochoa, Sr.Oct. 20, 1935 - Oct. 17, 2019Johnny Ochoa, Sr., 83, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with the Rev. Albert Ruiz, officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at the funeral home.Johnny was born on October 20, 1935, in Downsville, Texas, to Willie and Consuelo (Gonzalez) Ochoa, Sr. He attended public schools and graduated with an Associate's Degree. Johnny retired from the U.S. Air Force, after servicing 20 years, four months and 17 days. After retirement he made his home in Waco, Texas. He was a good and caring man, and a good friend to all he met.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ninfa Ochoa; sister, Lily Chavez and husband, Tino; brothers, Bill Ochoa, Jr., Sam Ochoa, Sr., and Charlie Ochoa and wife, Cindy.He is survived by his wife, Delores Howard Ochoa; children, Carol Vasquez, Johnny Ochoa, Jr., and wife, Susie, Cathey Gajewski and husband, Robert, Carla Wright and husband, Keith, of Auburn, Washington, 34 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy Gonzales and husband, Celestino; brothers, Ernest Ochoa and wife, Nebolena, and Cecil Ochoa; and many nieces and nephews. His step-children, Sandra Kruger and husband, Robert, Michael Loftin, Jr., Rhonda Machac, Theresa Loftin and husband, James Holder, and Jerry Loftin and wife, Lisa; 13 step grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are grandsons: Jesse Gajewski, Vincent Vasquez II, Christopher Bowie, Johnny Ochoa III, Skylar Davis, Devon Loftin and Jason Atkins.

