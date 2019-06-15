Cindy OchoaMarch 30, 1943 - June 13, 2019Cindy Ochoa, 76, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Cindy was born Wilma Estelle Honea on March 30, 1943, to R.E. and Lucile Honea. She was the second oldest of eight children. She worked in retail briefly but was happiest when taking care of her family. On August 21, 1959, she married the man of her dreams, Charlie Ochoa. They spent 59 wonderful years together, and of this union four children were born. She loved God, her family, the holidays, shopping, attending Church of the Open Door, staying up-to-date with loved ones, making her world-famous Mississippi Mud Cake, and enjoying a good cup of coffee.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tom, James, Donald, and Roger Honea; sisters, Janie Dickson and Wanda Navarro; an infant grandson and an infant granddaughter; and the love of her life, Charlie Ochoa.She is survived by her brother, Terry "Bud" Honea and wife, Barbara; daughters, Susan Stem and Kay Erwin; sons, Charlie "Chuck" Ochoa, Jr., and Cody Ochoa and wife, Marihelen. Grandchildren include: Bryan and Wiley Stem, Dillon and Logan Erwin, Tyler Ochoa and wife, Jenna, Kelsi Ochoa, Emma and Hannah Ochoa; great grandchildren Wyatt and Layney Ochoa, and Kinlee Ochoa; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Providence Hospice for the exceptional care, support, and compassion for the family during this difficult time. The family wishes to especially thank Kathy Davis and Brenda Mauk. At this time, the family also wishes to express gratitude and love to Carol Ochoa-Vasquez, Cindy's niece and caretaker in her final days.Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Bryan and Wiley Stem, Dillon and Logan Erwin, Tyler and Kelsi Ochoa, and Matthew Mounce. Honorary pallbearers will be Emma and Hannah Ochoa.For those desiring, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
