Charlie OchoaDec. 30, 1933 - Oct. 14, 2018Charlie Ochoa, Sr., 84, of Robinson, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Pastors Ronnie Holmes and Albert Fuentes, Jr., will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 18, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Charlie was born in Downsville, Texas, at the family home, on December 30, 1933. He was one of eight children born to Willie and Consuelo Ochoa. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957 as a jet engine mechanic, working on B47s and B29s. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sgt. He worked at General Dynamics and retired from the Ochoa Company as a service manager. On August 21, 1959, he married the love of his life, Wilma "Cindy" Honea and they just celebrated 59 wonderful years together. He loved God, his family, his country, his horses, western films, fishing, making salsa, and a good burrito. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Sam Ochoa; sister, Lilly Chavez; and an infant grandson and granddaughter.Survivors include his loving wife, Cindy; daughters, Susan Stem and Kay Erwin; sons, Charlie "Chuck" Ochoa, Jr., and Cody Ochoa and wife, Marihelen, all of Waco; grandchildren, Bryan and Wiley Stem, Dillon and Logan Erwin, Tyler Ochoa and wife, Jenna, Kelsi Ochoa, and Emma and Hannah Ochoa; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Ochoa and Kinlee Ochoa.Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Bryan and Wiley Stem, Dillon and Logan Erwin, Tyler & Kelsi Ochoa; and nephews, Ernest and Eric Ochoa. Honorary pallbearers will be Emma and Hannah Ochoa.For those desiring, memorials may be made to Providence Foundation, CHF Clinic, 6901 Medical Parkway, Waco TX 76712.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(1) entry
With deepest sympathy,
T. Bradford Willis
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.