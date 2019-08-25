Victor OatesDec. 28, 1960 - Aug. 20, 2019Victor D. Oates, 58, of Mart, passed away Tuesday, August 20. 2019. He will be cremated, so no services will be held. A visitation or gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Victor was born December 28, 1960 to John Wayne and Patricia Oates. He married Rhonda (Oates) Wooley in May 1987. Together they had a daughter, Ashley Lynn. During his years in life, he worked at Elsinore Airframe Services, and then at family business, Oates Equipment Service.Victor was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Kaylee RayAnn Babick.Victor is survived by his daughter, Ashley Oates Babick and husband, Andrew; granddaughter, Kenna Brooker; his best friend and soul mate, Kim Brown.The family would like to give a special "thank you" to John Wayne Lebkowsky and Pat Millar for all the support and care you have provided for Victor. He will greatly be missed.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

