Marjorie OakesJune 26, 1938 - Feb. 19, 2020Graveside service for Marjorie, 81, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at West End Cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Ramsdell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at Lacy Funeral Home.Marjorie was born in Bradshaw, Texas on June 26, 1938, to Grover and Melva (Bagwell) Orr. She married Donald U. Oakes on July 10, 1956, in Winters, Texas.Marjorie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waco. She was active in her Sunday school class. She also was still actively crocheting prayer shawls with her group called "In Stitches" for the sick. Marjorie had great confidence in her faith in Christ and looked forward to being reunited with her family that are already in heaven. Her faith was vital and important to her. She loved all manners of sewing and crafts and loved her poodles.Marjorie is survived by her husband, Donald Oakes; her father, Grover Orr; her daughter, Susan Ramsdell and husband, Stephen of McGregor, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew, Deborah, and Christopher Ramsdell; great-grandchildren, Levi, Addie, Liam, Layton, and Emma Ramsdell; brother, Don Orr, and wife, Zelda of Dublin, Texas; sister, Kay Brooks, and husband, Mike of Paint Rock, Texas; and several nieces.Marjorie was preceded in death by her mother, Melva (Bagwell) Orr.Memorials may be made to: God Is Big Enough Ministries, P.O. Box 24263, Waco, TX 76702.Online condolences can be made at www.lacyfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Lacy Funeral Home
1380 N Harbin Dr.
Stephenville, TX 76401
1380 N Harbin Dr.
Stephenville, TX 76401
Guaranteed delivery before Marjorie's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
West End Cemetery
W Washington St
Stephenville, TX 76401
W Washington St
Stephenville, TX 76401
Guaranteed delivery before Marjorie's Graveside Service begins.
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.