James Michael O'NeillFeb. 28, 1942 - Oct. 1, 2018James Michael O'Neill "Mike", age 76, of College Station, TX, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018. Private family services and interment will be held at the Aggie Field of Honor to follow. In honor of Mike, memorial contributions may be sent in Mike's name to Save Our Streets ministry located at 1700 Groesbeck, Bryan, TX 77803.Mike was born, February 28, 1942, in Centralia, IL, to Zoe Lorraine Hughes and James Augustus O'Neill. He grew up in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1960. Mike continued his education at the University of Texas at Arlington, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1965. He earned a Master of Science in Mathematics from North Texas State University in 1967. He additionally completed coursework towards a Ph.D. in Mathematics at Texas A&M University.Mike married Betty Louise O'Neill at the Chapel in the Woods, in Dallas, TX, on July 16, 1965. They moved to Edinburg, Texas, where Mike began his career as a math professor at Pan Am College. After three years in the Rio Grande Valley, Mike moved to Waco, Texas, in 1968, and spent the remainder of his professional career as an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Texas State Technical College in Waco, from which he retired in 2000, at the age of 58. Mike was recognized as a great teacher during his tenure at TSTC and was invited to participate in the Great Teacher Workshop at Baylor University.In addition to being a wonderful father, he found great joy in riding his motorcycle, solving math problems, playing chess and spending time with his family and parents at the family's lake house in Lakeside Village, Texas.Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty Louise O'Neill; daughter, Julia Lynn Anderson and husband, Louis Charles Anderson of College Station; son, James Michael O'Neill, Jr. and wife, Lynn Bunch O'Neill of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Louis Jacob Anderson, Leah Michelle Lorraine Anderson, Luke Alexander O'Neill, and Madelyn Ann O'Neill.Please visit Mike's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and tributes.Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists2301 E. 29th St.Bryan, TX 77802(979) 822-1571Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
