Oscar Thomas O'Leary, Jr.Jan. 6, 1948 - March 30, 2019Oscar Thomas "Tom" O'Leary, Jr., 71, of Waco, went to his heavenly home Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.This truly incredible man was born January 6, 1948, to Oscar and Dorothy O'Leary. He attended and graduated from Robinson High School, Tyler Junior College and East Texas State. He married Ann, the love of his life and together they raised their two daughters. Tom compassionately cared for Ann through 16 years of MS while working and taking care of his girls. Tom was a sales manager for the majority of his career. He worked for Central Texas Printing until his health no longer allowed him to. He also had two of his own businesses, O'Leary's Interiors and Po' Old Oscar's BBQ.Tom was a long time member of Highland Baptist Church. He loved volunteering for Church Under the Bridge and serving his BBQ while volunteering. Tom loved sports. He was a huge Baylor fan and took his girls to Baylor football games frequently. He played golf almost every Saturday. He also coached his daughter's softball teams. The perfect words to describe Tom was "selfless servant."He was preceded in death by wife, Ann; parents, Oscar and Dorothy O'Leary; sister-in-law, Jan; in-law's, Bill and Flo Hensel; best friend, Mike Kopp.Tom is survived by his daughters, Mollie Ann and husband, Michael, and Courtney Lee; grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Dora, Trevin, Travis, Jhordan, Mikayla, Jim, Jace, and Caylee; great-grandchildren, Aleah, Christian, Aniyah and Baylor; extremely devoted sister, Mollie Kathleen; brother, Tim and wife, Janine; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dogs, Tebo and Daysha.Tom loved Jesus and it was evident in his daily life. He was a loving son, wonderful brother, devoted husband, amazing daddy, fun and nurturing PaPa and dependable friend. He never met a stranger and he would talk to everyone.The family would like to thank the staff at Quality Care of Waco for their sweet care of Tom. Memorials in Tom's memory can be made to Bluebonnet Hospice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.