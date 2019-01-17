Iris Azielee O'LearyJan. 25, 1946 - Jan. 15, 2019Iris Azielee McHargue O'Leary, a long resident of central Texas, passed away at home in Robinson, Tuesday, January 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her three children.Iris was born January 25, 1946, in Gatesville, Texas. She was the first valedictorian and Miss Robinson of the first graduating class of Robinson High School in 1964.She was a sweet, loving mother who was very close to her children. She had a successful career as a homebuilder and designer in north Texas, and loved animals and the outdoors.Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Hewlett McHargue, and brother, Gayle McHargue. She is survived by daughter, Shannon Gonzalez and son-in-law Edgar; daughter, Carrie Radliff and son-in-law, Jared; son, Jason O'Leary and daughter-in-law, Drenda; sister, Judy Gray and brother-in-law, Marion; sister-in-law, Donna McHargue; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as her faithful, canine companion Willie.A private, family ceremony will be held at a future date.Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.