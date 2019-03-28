Jimmie NuttApril 17, 1929 - March 27, 2019Jimmie Nell Horton Nutt, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with AML. Jimmie was born on April 17, 1929 in Blair, Texas to Reuben Blanche and Edna Belle Moore Horton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William (Bill) Nutt; her parents; and her brother, Reuben. Mrs. Nutt is survived by her sister, Sonja Sue Sommerville; and brother-in-law, Tom Sommerville of Merkel Texas.Mrs. Nutt graduated from Temple Junior College as a Registered Nurse with an Associate of Arts Degree.Mrs. Nutt is survived by her three children, Pamela Nutt Patterson and husband, John of Dallas, Roger Alan Nutt and wife, Beth of Marlin, and Nancy Belle Nutt Rothe and husband, Curtis of Waco.Mrs. Nutt was blessed with seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren who called her Mimi and Mimi "Nutt". Grandchildren include, Julie Christine Robinson of Austin, John William Patterson, and wife, Suzanne, of Highlands Ranch Colorado, Jeffrey Daniel Patterson, and wife, Katie, of Phoenix Arizona, Davison William Nutt, and wife, Leslie, of Houston, Elizabeth Katherine Nutt of Dallas, Megan Nicole Buie and husband, Jeb of Leander, Natalie Dian Novelli of Dallas; and one step-granddaughter, Paris Roach of Waco.Great-grandchildren include, Rachel and William Robinson, Jacob and Luke Patterson, and Avery, Adam and her namesake, Allie Nell Patterson. She was also blessed with five step-great-grandchildren, Jordan and Josh Buie, and Brooklyn, Alyzah and Harleigh Roach.Mrs. Nutt married Charles William Nutt in Merkel Texas on November 6, 1949. They spent most of their married life in Marlin, Texas in the dairy and feed store business. Mrs. Nutt served many years as the school nurse for the Marlin Independent School District.Mrs. Nutt was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ where she has served as treasurer. Mrs. Nutt was awarded the Parrish Goddard Lifetime Achievement Award. She was a member of the Community Garden Club and the Families of Hillcrest Cemetery, where she was a director and past president. Mrs. Nutt was an active volunteer at the Marlin Civic Center and the Falls Community Hospital Auxiliary. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, gardening, playing bridge and beautifying flower beds at her church and in Marlin. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.A visitation will be held Friday, March 29, from 5 to 7 pm at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas and the Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m., at the Eastside Church of Christ in Marlin, Texas.For anyone wishing to donate to memorials, Mrs. Nutt designated Eastside Church of Christ or The Families of Hillcrest Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
