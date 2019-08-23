Rita NuteDec. 8, 1956 - Aug. 17, 2019Rita Kay (Haliburton) Nute, age 62, of Arlington, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Affectionately known as "little twin," she was born in Waco, Texas, on December 8, 1956 to William and Delois Haliburton.She is survived by her mother, Delois Haliburton of Waco, TX; sisters, Judy Haliburton, Nita Haliburton, Francene Francis and Monty Francis, and Cheryl Haliburton; sister-in-law, Brenda Haliburton; stepmother, Natividad Haliburton and William Haliburton; sister, Andrea Rojas and Eddie Rojas; and brothers, William Haliburton and Erica Threkeld, and David Haliburton.She is also survived by her husband, Wesley Nute, Sr.; daughter, Kathalyn Martinez and Steven Martinez; sons, Wesley Nute, Jr. and Jonathan Nute; grandson, Gabriel Martinez; and mother-in-law, Mable Nute; as well as a host of other beloved family members.A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington TX 76018. A homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 24, at The Potter's House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76112, with burial to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Police in Oregon digitally removed tattoos from man's mugshot, leading to arrest. Now, a judge will weigh in.
-
Divided Woodway council turns down development by longtime local homebuilder
-
Mike Copeland: George's mural updated; HTeaO; White Bluff golf; Bolt storefront closes
-
Man arrested in crash that killed 4-year-old son
-
Girl's mother testifies she caught husband leaving daughter's bedroom
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.