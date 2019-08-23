Rita NuteDec. 8, 1956 - Aug. 17, 2019Rita Kay (Haliburton) Nute, age 62, of Arlington, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Affectionately known as "little twin," she was born in Waco, Texas, on December 8, 1956 to William and Delois Haliburton.She is survived by her mother, Delois Haliburton of Waco, TX; sisters, Judy Haliburton, Nita Haliburton, Francene Francis and Monty Francis, and Cheryl Haliburton; sister-in-law, Brenda Haliburton; stepmother, Natividad Haliburton and William Haliburton; sister, Andrea Rojas and Eddie Rojas; and brothers, William Haliburton and Erica Threkeld, and David Haliburton.She is also survived by her husband, Wesley Nute, Sr.; daughter, Kathalyn Martinez and Steven Martinez; sons, Wesley Nute, Jr. and Jonathan Nute; grandson, Gabriel Martinez; and mother-in-law, Mable Nute; as well as a host of other beloved family members.A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington TX 76018. A homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 24, at The Potter's House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76112, with burial to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

