Charles J. NunnAug. 29, 1939 - Feb. 12, 2019Charles Jackson Nunn, 79, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Providence Hospital. Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 15, at Highland Baptist Church, with The Rev. Mark Wible officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Charles was born August 29, 1939, in Ben Wheeler, Texas, to William Rufus and Lois Marie Coleman Nunn. He grew up in Waco and in 1958 graduated from University High School where he participated in All State Choir from 1957 to 1958. Charles continued his education at Baylor University earning his Bachelors degrees in accounting and business.Charles served in the Texas National Guard for seven years. He served as a Scout Master and as President of the Central Texas Genealogy Society. He was also a member of the Brazos Valley Woodcarvers Association and the Institute of Management Accountants Association.On July 22, 1961, he married Sherry Robertson. He became a member of Highland Baptist Church and remained one for 57 years and was a former Deacon. He was very proud to have been a multi gallon blood donor, which he began doing when he was a teenager.Charles retired from WISD as Chief Accountant. He also worked during his lifetime at General Tire and Rubber Company, 7-11 Stores, the Baylor Accounting Office and EOAC.Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roscoe Nunn.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 58 years, Sharon Evon (Sherry) Robertson Nunn; son, Tracey Aaron Nunn; grandson, Jonathan Aaron Nunn; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Vickki Nunn McCarthy; brothers, William Travis Nunn and wife, Gayle, and Donald Ray Nunn and wife, Connie; sister-in-law, Cyndie Nunn (wife of Roscoe); brother-in-law, Ronald G. Robertson and wife, Shirley; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to the charity of your choosing.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
