Steve Nunes, Jr.March 16, 1993 - Nov. 9, 2019Steve Nunes, 26, passed away November 9, 2019 in Moore Haven, Florida. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 25, in Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N. Sylvania, Fort Worth. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at Mount Olivet Chapel.Steve Nunes was born in Fort Worth, Texas and grew up in Waco, Texas, where he was part of the youth group at First Spanish Assembly of God Church. Steve married Luz Bridgette Nunes on August 12, 2016. Staff Sergeant Steve Nunes served in the Army for eight years as an Aviation Operations Specialist and was currently on Recruiting Duty in Florida. Steve was stationed in El Paso, Texas, Germany, Egypt, Fort Myers, Florida and deployed in Afghanistan.Steve will be remembered as a young man who loved his family. He was fun to be around and enjoyed "cutting up" with his Nephews and Uncles. Steve liked to dress up and look nice. He always had that "cool factor" going for him. Even when riding his motorcycle, his complete body armor was always color coordinated with his helmet. He was very thoughtful and forgiving; Steve never held a grudge against anyone.Steve is survived by his daughter, Areli Neveah Cervantes; wife, Luz Bridgette Nunes; father, Esteban Nunez Sr.; stepmother, Esther Nunez Chalmers (Mommi); sisters, Vickie Marie Nunez, Amy Reyna, and Esther Trejo; sister-in-law, Claudia Aleman Nunez; brother, Esteban Nunez Jr.; brothers-in-law, Arturo Rafael Trejo Jr., Daniel Reyna, and Ramon Reyna. Steve will also be forever remembered by his nephews, Raul Arturo Cantu III, Marc' Anthony Cantu, Matthew Aurelio Sotomayor, Elijah Immanuel Trejo, and Avan Ruben Rojo; nieces, Julianna Rene Cantu, Faythe Allaynah Trejo, Grace Aryannah Rojo, Hilda-Mia Nunez and Claudia-Zoey Nunez; great-nephews, Josiah Titan Cantu and Jeremiah Prince Cantu; and great-niece, Julia Marie Cantu.Steve will also be missed by many of his Army brothers/sisters and friends he made while traveling the world.Mount Olivet Chapel2301 N. Sylvania Ave.Fort Worth, Texas 76111817-831-0511
