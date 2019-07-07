Joan Margaret NullApril 6, 1930 - April 20, 2019Joan Margaret Richardson-Waskom Null was born to Milton Berry "Waddy" Richardson and Margaret Allen, April 6, 1930, in Olney, Young Country, Texas. Her sister, Eddye Faye Richardson was born three years later in Joinerville, Rusk County, Texas. The family also lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Vivian, Louisiana, Stamps, Arkansas due to her father being in the oil industry.Their mother re-married to her 2nd husband, George Emmett Waskom in 1943, who then adopted Joan, at the age of 13, and Eddye Faye, at the age of 10, August 6, 1943. The two sisters lived with their grandmother, Ada Dicie Ford Allen in Corsicana, Texas, while their parents served in the military during WWII.Joan was very social and enjoyed her school days in Corsicana, and graduated in 1946 from Corsicana High School. Shortly after graduation, she met and married JM Gregory in Dallas, Dallas County, Texas, July 5, 1946. To this union, two children were born, Francy Dianne and Joe Michael Gregory.She married Tommy Gene Shivers, her high school sweetheart, November 12, 1949, in Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas. Cindy Faye Shivers, their daughter was born two years later in Mexia, Texas, where the family resided until 1956. The family then moved to Temple, and in 1963, they moved to Waco.She worked in accounting from her late 20's throughout her career. She loved to ballroom, swing, country, and square dance, which she enjoyed until her early 80's. Everyone knew how much she loved the "jitter-bug!" Joan was a member of the Sweet Adelynes in Waco and Houston. She also very much enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch, quilting and many other crafts. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, as was her grandmother. For several years, she also played golf and loved to water-ski. Joan enjoyed cooking, welcoming visitors to her table, and was well-famed for her chocolate pie! Baptist at heart, but she wasn't a current member of a church. (She was fun-loving and never met a stranger. Just don't get on her bad side…Ha!)After her marriage of 26 years unfortunately ended, she later married Raymond C. Raiford in Houston, Texas. They were happily married 22 years until his passing. He was Grandpa to her grandchildren, Clifford G. Holle, Jr., Windell Gene Holle, Robert Thomas Robins, Lauren Elizabeth Lightfoot, Joan Claire Lightfoot, and Zachary Joseph Ramsey.She returned to square dancing and her volunteer work at the Senior Center in Houston, where she met Charles "Chick" Null, also an avid square dancer. They resided in Spring, Texas, and celebrated 14½ years of marriage at the time of his passing.Joan was sadly stricken with Alzheimer's disease and after four months living with her daughter, Cindy, it became necessary for her to reside in Memory Care for her safety. She loved her music, especially Elvis! She still loved to "jitter-bug," too! Her favorite Christian hymns played as she gently left this earth into the Hands of her Creator on April 20, 2019, at The Delaney of Waco, surrounded by caregivers. She was 89 years old.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Francy Dianne Gregory Kylochko; son, Joe Michael Gregory; parents and sister.She leaves behind her daughter, Cindy; grandchildren, Jessica, Lisa, Chuck, Gene, Thomas and wife, Lindsey, Lauren, Claire and husband, Tommy Rudy, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Jack Thomas Robins, Starla Rudy, Ben and Will Holle, Taylor Holle, and Jasmine Vega; great-great-grandson, Kaydenn Holle; niece and nephews, Kathy, Nick, Ken, and Jim; cousins, Roy, Billy Jean, and Sami. She also leaves behind Chick's son, Mark and wife, Denise and their children; the Raiford children and grandchildren, whom she also loved a great deal. Mark Null has been such a wonderful support throughout this part of her journey.The family offers their genuine appreciation to The Delaney of Waco, Providence Hospital and Interim Hospice for her wonderful care. If Mother had been capable of understanding how much she was loved and supported during this difficult time of her life, she would say, "I love you, and I really appreciate everything you have done for me while I was away," with that beautiful smile of hers.A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in Corsicana, Texas. First Baptist Church Pastor Danny Reeves, officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
