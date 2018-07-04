Jessica Ann NowakAug. 6, 1950 - July 1. 2018Jessica Nowak passed away, July 1, 2018. Visitation will start 1 p.m., Thursday, July 5, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by services at 2 p.m. The burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. See the full obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

