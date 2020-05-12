David Novy
Oct. 23, 1951 - May 8, 2020
David Novy was the youngest son born to Hyman and Frances Novy on October 23, 1951. He grew up surrounded by a loving and large extended family, on both the Novy and Wizig sides. His parents impressed upon him the values of family, faith, friendships, education, and hard work. He lived by these values until his dying day, May 8, 2020.
He was reared in Waco, Texas, and never thought about leaving the city and people there. He loved his family and all the fun from a busy household with three rowdy boys. His home was the center of activity and his mother welcomed every moment of it. Religious occasions were special for their meaning and for time together with family and friends. David remained a member of Congregation Agudath Jacob throughout his life. He was a strong student and attended the University of Texas. His work accomplishments at Lone Star Tire were beyond what he had dared hope for himself. He valued his employees as family and showed sincere interest and respect for every loyal customer and vendor.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Hyman and Frances Novy.
Survivors are his brothers, Stanley and wife, Diane, and Lester "Butch" and partner, Danielle; daughter, Autumn Harris and husband, Dustin; nieces and nephews, Craig Novy, Mara Rabinowitz and husband, Jeremy, Barry Novy, Meredith Terranova and husband, Paul; great-nephew, Kip Rabinowitz; great-niece, Kate Rabinowitz; and many cousins. He is also survived by his close friend and spiritual counselor, Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner; and by his beloved work family, Victor Garcia and wife, Susana Jose Garcia and wife, Maria, and the others of Lone Star Tire; and friends, Jackie and Christi Underwood, Jaime and Pat Muhl, Paul and Kerri Kluge, and Terry and Kathy Myers. Of all his relationships, his love for his daughter, Autumn, was deepest and most tender. Her achievements brought him the greatest comfort and pride of his life.
Donations may be sent to Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner at Congregation Agudath Jacob, 4925 Hillcrest Drive, Waco TX 76710.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
