Vivian Norwood

March 4, 1931 - March 5, 2020

Vivian Norwood passed away March 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Mt. Olive B.C. Burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

