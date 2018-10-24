Ettie NorwoodApril 20, 1917 - Oct. 22, 2018Ettie Norwood passed away at the young age of 101 on Monday, October 22, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 26, at Waco Memorial Park.Ettie was born, April 20, 1917, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Joseph McKnitt Alexander and Sadie Henderson Alexander. She married Vernon Ernest "Skeet" Norwood on November 12, 1938, in Denison. They lived in Waco where they raised two children. Mr. Norwood passed away in 1994. Ettie retired in 1986 from Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center where she was employed for 30 years. She was a long time member of St. John's/Central United Methodist Church and was active with the Meals on Wheels program.She was preceded in death by her husband, Skeet Norwood, and her parents.Ettie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Norwood Saffle; son, David Ernest Norwood and wife, Jo Anne; six grandchildren, Debbie and Britt Moore, Vic and Carol Saffle, D'Anna and Bob Davis, Meagan and Dave Litts, Phillip Norwood, and Brian and Teresa Norwood; along with ten great-grandchildren and four great, great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her entire family.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.