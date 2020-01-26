Eric James NorwoodJune 9, 1983 - January 21, 2020Eric "E" James Norwood was born June 9th, 1983 in Waco, TX, to Jim (Pooky) Norwood of Lorena, TX, and Cletha Slovak of Waco, TX. Eric was 36 when he passed away on January 21, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 27, at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at Robinson Cemetery.Eric attended Robinson schools where he met long lasting friends. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you would never have forgot him. He never met a stranger he did not want to know more about. He loved helping everyone. Eric worked in construction and was a skilled carpenter but truly was a jack of all trades. He loved putting his own little twist on anything he did. Any time Eric got a chance to fish, hunt, or help his family and friends, he did.Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Colonel James Norwood, Sr., Edward Hobbs, Bill Shilling, Ann Shilling, and Marie King.He is survived by his father Jim "Pooky" Norwood, Jr.; his mother, Cletha Slovak and husband, Daniel; siblings, Jessica Wright and husband, Matthew, Logan Norwood, Jennifer Morosky, Steven Lee and wife, Lacey; stepsister, Bethy Dudik; step-brothers, Aaron and Adam Hinkley and Taylor Davis; his aunts, Debbie Fair, Debbie Monahan, Debbie Tavelski, Patty Passmore, Pamela Lindsay, Judy Armstrong and husband, Tommy; uncle, Randy Lindsay and wife, Nay; one niece and numerous nephews and cousins; long-time friends, Tim and Terry Holtkamp, James Tompkins, Jennifer Klides, and Sean Grantham; as well as many other friends, too numerous to list, who were very dear to Eric.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Norwood, Eric James
To plant a tree in memory of Eric Norwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.