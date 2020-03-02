Josephine NorvellApril 27, 1922 - Feb. 25, 2020Josephine H. Norvell passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Dee Dee Carson officiating.Josephine was born April 27, 1922, in Waco, Texas, to Louis Bennett Herblin and Ella Josephine Herblin. Josephine was married to Ralph N. Norvell, Jr. Together they travelled the world.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph N. Norvell, Jr.; and her parents, Louis Bennett Herblin, and Ella Josephine HerblinShe is survived by friends and beloved extended family.Memorials may be made to the Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
