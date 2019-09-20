Edith Darlene NorthcutJune 17, 1934 - Sept. 17, 2019Edith Darlene Northcut, 85, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th St., Waco, TX, 76707, (254)753-4900, or Salvation Army Waco, P.O. Box 268 , Waco, TX, 76703, (254)756-7271Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

