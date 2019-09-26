Edith Darlene NorthcutJune 17, 1934 - Sept. 17, 2019Edith Darlene Northcut, 85, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be directed to Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th Street, Waco Texas 76707, (254)-753-4900 or the Salvation Army-Waco, P.O. Box 268, Waco, Texas 76703.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

