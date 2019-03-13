Cindy NorsAug. 27, 1965 - March 11, 2019Cynthia "Cindy" Nors, age 53, of West, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Cindy was born August 27, 1965, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Edwin and Yvonne (Willenborg) Nors. She attended West schools and was a 1987 graduate of West High School. Cindy was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of SPJST Lodge #54. Cindy enjoyed playing bingo, listening to polka music and taking care of her stuffed animals. She especially loved being around all of her family and friends.Survivors include her siblings, Lanette Sullins and husband, Lance, of Abbott, Bradley Nors and wife, Jeannie, Greg Nors, Doug Nors and wife, Shannon, Jessica Clifton and husband, Mark, and Randy Nors and wife, Angie, all of West; many nieces and nephews including, Morgan Sullins, Mason Sullins, Clay Nors, Clint Nors, Jillian Clifton, Kasie Nors, Randall Davis, Ty McCaghren, Tyler Clifton, and Taylor Nors; great-nephew and great-niece, Layne and Ivie; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Rest Haven Activities Fund or St. Mary's School Endowment Fund. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Station 1, especially Michelle Shelley, of West Rest Haven for their love and compassionate care given to our sister Cindy.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
