Cecil Ray Norris, Sr.March 23, 1938 - July 1, 2018Cecil "Pete" Norris, Sr., 80, of Crawford, passed away, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 5, at the funeral home.Online guestbook and full obituary available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

