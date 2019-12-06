Wanda NormanMay 22, 1933 - Dec. 3, 2019This beautiful angel left earth on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 to live eternal in the heavenly realms welcomed home to the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. and service will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Mount Antioch Cemetery in Mount Calm, Texas.Wanda Janell (Wood) Norman was born May 22, 1933, in Frost, Texas, to T.J. and Irene (Scroggins) Wood. She graduated from Axtell High School in 1951. She met Clarence C. Norman at church in Axtell, Texas, and they married March 16, 1951. She graduated from the Dental Department at T.S.T.I. in 1975 and worked as a dental assistant in the Waco area for many years. She was saved at a tent revival as a young girl and was baptized at Axtell Baptist Church. She was a long-time member of Bellmead Calvery Baptist Church. Saved by grace and always thankful for what she had. She never missed an opportunity to tell you about Jesus and what He has done for her. She was a devoted wife for 63 years and a praying and faithful mother. Her children rise up to call her blessed.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence on February 22, 2015; sister, Alta (Woods) Sweeney; and brother, Travis Wood.Survivors include her children, Danny Norman, Tommy Norman and wife, Karen, and Linda Simonson and husband, John; grandchildren, Cheri (Norman) Walton and husband, James, Joseph Norman, Tory Norman and wife, Sabrina, Samantha (Simonson) Jasch and husband, Michael, Sarah (Simonson) Crouse and husband, Mike, Shelby (Simonson) Helster and husband, Sean and Tyler Norman; ten great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; dearly loved East Texas Family; niece, Hollie Sue (Sweeney) Schoolcraft and husband, Chuck; and nephew, Tom Sweeney and wife, Kim.Pallbearers will be, Tory Norman, Tyler Norman, James Walton, Seth Walton, Michael Jasch, Mike Crouse and Tyler Anderson.The family would like to express a special thank you to West Rest Haven for their loving care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
