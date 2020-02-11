Steve NormanSept. 2, 1949 - Feb. 8, 2020Steve Norman, 70, of Bellmead, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. Visitation will be at Oakcrest Funeral Home 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, February 13, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Highland Baptist Church Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.Steve was born September 2, 1949, in Waco, Texas. He graduated La Vega High School in 1968 and Texas A&M University in 1973. He married the love of his life, Donna Beth Rogers, on June 22, 1973, and they raised four wonderful children.He spent his life as an architect and general contractor. He loved the Lord and shared his faith wherever he went. He also enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, cooking, wood working, painting and drawing, and helping others.He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Loreda Norman, and brothers Larry and Roy Norman.He is survived by his wife, Donna Beth Norman; his children, Mike (Courtney), John (Brandy), Michelle McCaig (Jeremy), and Jennifer; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Stan, Ruth Mitchell, Donna Brown, and Sonya Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Norman, Steve
To send flowers to the family of Steve Norman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Steve's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Highland Baptist Church
3014 Maple Ave.
WACO, TX 76707
3014 Maple Ave.
WACO, TX 76707
Guaranteed delivery before Steve's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.